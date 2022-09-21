One TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) insider reduced their stake by 20% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in TD SYNNEX Corporation's (NYSE:SNX ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

TD SYNNEX Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Lead Independent Director, Ann Vezina, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$111k worth of shares at a price of US$105 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$90.00). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Ann Vezina was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Ann Vezina ditched 1.42k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$102. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:SNX Insider Trading Volume September 21st 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insiders At TD SYNNEX Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider selling at TD SYNNEX. Lead Independent Director Ann Vezina divested only US$34k worth of shares in that time. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the amount sold isn't enough for us to put any weight on it.

Does TD SYNNEX Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. TD SYNNEX insiders own about US$139m worth of shares (which is 1.6% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The TD SYNNEX Insider Transactions Indicate?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of TD SYNNEX insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing TD SYNNEX. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for TD SYNNEX (1 is significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.