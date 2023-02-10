One Tax Expert Says This Is the Single Worst Thing You Can Do When You Owe the IRS Money

For some people, tax season is an exciting time. That's because it often means getting a refund.

But what if that's not the situation you're in this year? Maybe you picked up a side hustle last year you did on a freelance basis. If you didn't pay estimated taxes on that income, you might owe the IRS some money for 2022.

Discover: Find the best tax software for your situation here

Save: We researched free tax software and put together a list of the best here

Similarly, maybe you made a boatload of money on interest in your savings account last year once rates started picking up. That, combined with a general uptick in income, could leave you owing money on your taxes this year rather than awaiting a refund.

Now it's one thing to dip into your savings and pay off the IRS when you have a balance due. But if you don't have the money to do that, you may be inclined to put off your tax return until you've accumulated the cash.

That, however, is pretty much the biggest mistake you can make in that situation, says Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer at Jackson Hewitt. Here's why.

Don't make a bad situation even worse

Taxes are due this year on April 18. If you can't pay your tax bill in full or at all, you may be inclined to just sit on your return until you have the money. But doing that could mean subjecting yourself to added penalties.

"The tax-filing obligation is separate from the tax-paying obligation," explains Steber. And if you owe the IRS money and don't file your return on time, you'll be slapped with a specific failure to file penalty. Worse yet, that penalty is worth 5% per month or partial month you're late with your return. So all told, it can add up quickly.

A much better bet, says Steber, is to file your tax return by the April 18 deadline and figure out a way to pay the IRS what you owe. If you can't pay your tax bill in full by April 18, you will start to accumulate interest and penalties on your unpaid debt. But you'll avoid the failure to file penalty.

Options for paying your tax bill

If you don't have the cash to cover your tax bill, you may be able to put it on a credit card and get it over with. But in that case, the interest you pay on your credit card might well surpass the interest and penalties the IRS charges you for being late with your tax bill. So that may not be worth it. Plus, you'll generally be charged a fee to use a credit card in the first place.

A better bet, therefore, may be to get on an installment payment plan. Steber explains that the IRS is actually pretty good about letting filers pay off their taxes over time. All you need to do is reach out and work out an arrangement.

But no matter what, make a point to file that tax return by April 18. And if you can't, at least make sure to request a tax extension by April 18. That will give you an additional six months to complete your return without incurring a failure to file penalty.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.