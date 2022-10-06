One Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) insider upped their stake by 4.3% in the previous year

Looking at Sutro Biopharma, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:STRO ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sutro Biopharma

The CEO & Director William Newell made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$78k worth of shares at a price of US$7.75 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$5.86 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. William Newell was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGM:STRO Insider Trading Volume October 6th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Sutro Biopharma

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own US$3.3m worth of Sutro Biopharma stock, about 1.1% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Sutro Biopharma Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Sutro Biopharma insiders are doubting the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Sutro Biopharma.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

