One Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Analyst Just Slashed Their 2021 Revenue Estimates

Today is shaping up negative for Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) shareholders, with the covering analyst delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$15.52 reflecting a 12% rise in the past week. It will be interesting to see if the downgrade has an impact on buying demand for the company's shares.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Studio City International Holdings' solo analyst is for revenues of US$331m in 2021, which would reflect a major 71% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 14% from last year to US$3.14. Yet before this consensus update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of US$416m and losses of US$2.87 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analyst making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NYSE:MSC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 21st 2021

The consensus price target fell 17% to US$9.10, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Studio City International Holdings' valuation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Studio City International Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 71% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 7.1% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 24% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Studio City International Holdings is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst increased their loss per share estimates for next year. While the analyst did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Studio City International Holdings after today.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have analyst estimates for Studio City International Holdings going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

