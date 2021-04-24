One Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Analyst Is Reducing Their Forecasts For This Year

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC), with the covering analyst making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analyst factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

After this downgrade, Studio City International Holdings' one analyst is now forecasting revenues of US$242m in 2021. This would be a substantial 392% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are presumed to reduce, shrinking 15% from last year to US$3.73. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$331m and US$3.14 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analyst making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NYSE:MSC Earnings and Revenue Growth April 24th 2021

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$9.30, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Studio City International Holdings is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 4x annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 0.2% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 22% annually. So it looks like Studio City International Holdings is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst increased their loss per share estimates for this year. While the analyst did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Studio City International Holdings.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for Studio City International Holdings going out as far as 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

