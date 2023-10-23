News & Insights

One student dead, three injured after Sao Paulo school shooting

October 23, 2023 — 09:37 am EDT

SAO PAULO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - One student died and three others were wounded on Monday after a shooting at a school in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, the local government said in a statement.

The attack took place in Sapopemba, a neighborhood on the eastern side of Sao Paulo and the perpetrator has been arrested, the government said.

"The Sao Paulo government deeply regrets and sympathizes with the families of the victims of the attack that took place on Monday morning at Sapopemba State School," a statement from the local government said.

According to the government, three students were shot and one of them - a girl - died, while the other two were hospitalized. A fourth student was injured while trying to flee the attack.

"At this time, the priority is to assist the victims and provide psychological support to the students, education professionals and their families," it said.

In March, a student with a knife killed a teacher at a school in another Sao Paulo neighborhood in an attack that injured three teachers and a student.

In April, a man with a hatchet broke into a nursery school in Blumenau, in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, and killed four children and injured at least five others.

