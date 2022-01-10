One Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) insider reduced their stake by 13% in the previous year

Insiders were net sellers of Stratus Properties Inc.'s (NASDAQ:STRS ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Stratus Properties

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, James Leslie, sold US$238k worth of shares at a price of US$35.04 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$34.52. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. James Leslie was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:STRS Insider Trading Volume January 10th 2022

Stratus Properties Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Stratus Properties shares. In total, Independent Director James Leslie dumped US$238k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of Stratus Properties

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Stratus Properties insiders own 8.0% of the company, worth about US$23m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Stratus Properties Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Stratus Properties stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Stratus Properties (2 don't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

