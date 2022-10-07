One Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) insider upped their stake by 5.8% in the previous year

Looking at Strategic Education, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:STRA ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Strategic Education Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Chairman of the Board Robert Silberman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$783k worth of shares at a price of US$61.14 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$62.65 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Robert Silberman.

Robert Silberman bought a total of 23.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$59.26. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Strategic Education insiders own about US$44m worth of shares. That equates to 2.9% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Strategic Education Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Strategic Education insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Strategic Education. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Strategic Education.

