One Stop Systems to Showcase Rugged AI Compute Solutions at NVIDIA GTC Paris Conference

One Stop Systems will showcase AI compute solutions at NVIDIA GTC Paris on June 11-12, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS), a provider of rugged computing solutions for AI and machine learning, announced its participation in the NVIDIA GTC Paris Conference on June 11-12, 2025, at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. OSS President and CEO Mike Knowles highlighted the event as an opportunity to showcase their enterprise-class compute solutions for AI and sensor fusion applications in challenging environments. Attendees can visit OSS at Booth E07 and see specialized AI computing solutions. The conference, in partnership with VivaTech 2025, will feature various sessions on AI applications, including generative AI and robotics. OSS offers a range of products, designed for demanding applications across multiple industries, emphasizing their leadership in AI-enabled edge computing solutions. For further inquiries, OSS encourages contacting their sales team.

Potential Positives

Participation in the NVIDIA GTC Paris Conference underscores One Stop Systems' strong alliance with NVIDIA, a key player in AI and machine learning technologies.

Demonstrating their rugged, enterprise-class compute solutions at a prominent event enhances OSS's visibility and showcases their innovative products to industry leaders and potential clients.

Exhibition of OSS's specialized AI computing solutions specifically tailored for edge environments highlights their commitment to addressing the growing demands of various industries, including defense and autonomous technologies.

Potential Negatives

No specific financial performance metrics or projections were provided, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's growth and profitability.

The emphasis on forward-looking statements without concrete commitments may lead to skepticism about the company's ability to deliver on its promises.

No mention of competitive positioning or differentiation in the market could suggest a lack of strategic insight or a response to competitive pressures.

FAQ

What is the purpose of One Stop Systems' participation in NVIDIA GTC Paris?

OSS aims to showcase its rugged compute solutions for AI and sensor fusion applications.

When is the NVIDIA GTC Paris Conference scheduled?

The conference will take place on June 11-12, 2025.

Where can attendees find OSS at the conference?

OSS will be exhibiting at Booth E07 during the NVIDIA GTC Paris.

What types of products does One Stop Systems offer?

OSS provides rugged servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and sensor fusion solutions.

How can I contact OSS for product inquiries?

Contact OSS sales engineers via email at sales@onestopsystems.com or call +1 (877) 438-2724.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $OSS stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ESCONDIDO, Calif., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leading provider of rugged, enterprise-class compute solutions for AI, machine learning (ML), and sensor processing at the edge, and an NVIDIA TIER 2 OEM and a NPN Elite Partner, today announced its participation in the upcoming NVIDIA GTC Paris Conference. The event takes place at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in Paris, France, on June 11–12, 2025.





“NVIDIA is a valued long-time partner,” stated OSS President and CEO, Mike Knowles. “GTC Paris provides a premier platform to showcase our rugged, enterprise-class compute solutions designed for large-scale, data center-class AI, autonomy, and sensor fusion applications in edge environments.”





Visitors to NVIDIA GTC Paris can experience OSS’s specialized AI computing solutions at Booth E07. Representatives from Bressner, OSS’s European subsidiary, will also be present and exhibiting at the conference.





NVIDIA GTC Paris, organized in partnership with VivaTech 2025, brings together developers, researchers, business leaders, and technical experts to explore real-world applications of AI and accelerated computing. The event features live demos and sessions on generative AI, industrial digitalization, robotics, large language models, and more.





For product inquiries or to schedule a meeting, contact OSS sales engineers at





sales@onestopsystems.com





or call



+1 (877) 438-2724



.







About One Stop Systems







One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.





OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.





OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.





As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.





OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to



www.onestopsystems.com



. You can also follow OSS on



X



,





YouTube





, and





LinkedIn





.







Forward-Looking Statements







One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "aim," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "suggest," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to the potential and/or the results of current or future programs, the future adoption of technologies or applications, or the potential benefit of attending NVIDIA GTC Paris. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







Media Contacts:







Robert Kalebaugh





One Stop Systems, Inc.





Tel (858) 518-6154









Email contact











Investor Relations:







Andrew Berger





Managing Director





SM Berger & Company, Inc.





Tel (216) 464-6400









Email contact







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.