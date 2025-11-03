One Stop Systems Set to Report Q3 Results: What's in the Cards?

One Stop Systems OSS is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSS’ third-quarter earnings is pegged at 1 cent per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The company reported a loss of 30 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $16.20 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 18.25%.



One Stop Systems’ earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average negative surprise of 516.25%.

Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note Before OSS’ Q3 Results

OSS continues to diversify into high-growth AI infrastructure markets through its Ponto platform, the world’s first PCIe Gen 5 GPU expansion system tailored for commercial data centers. Designed for the rapidly expanding composable infrastructure market, Ponto enables customers to scale AI compute resources efficiently while maintaining performance and power density advantages. This innovation positions the company to capture increasing enterprise demand for GPU-rich architectures. Given its July introduction and positive early customer engagement, the product is expected to have served as a key revenue catalyst in the third quarter of 2025.



OSS reported a solid operational performance in the second quarter of 2025, highlighted by record bookings and an impressive OSS segment book-to-bill ratio of 2.6 for the quarter. This strong demand reflects growing customer confidence in OSS’ differentiated edge computing technology and validates its strategy of securing platform positions in high-performance applications. The healthy demand trends and expanding backlog established during the first half of 2025 are anticipated to have contributed positively to the company’s third-quarter performance, reinforcing its outlook for accelerated revenue growth in the second half of the year.



However, Bressner, OSS’ European subsidiary, experienced continued margin pressure in the second quarter of 2025, with gross margin declining to 24.3% from 25.5% in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to foreign exchange headwinds and an unfavorable regional sales mix. The sustained impact of currency fluctuations and cost inefficiencies within the European operations is expected to have hurt profitability in the third quarter of 2025, partially offsetting the benefits of stronger performance in the higher-margin OSS segment.

What Our Model Says About OSS Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for One Stop Systems this time around. According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



OSS has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in their upcoming releases:



StoneCo STNE currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.81% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. STNE shares have soared 138.6% in the year-to-date period. STNE is set to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 6. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +2.08% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. NVDA shares have risen 50.8% year to date. NVDA is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 19.



Lyft LYFT presently has an Earnings ESP of +5.50% and a Zacks Rank #2. LYFT shares have surged 58.6% year to date. Lyft is set to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.

