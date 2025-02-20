One Stop Systems Secures $6 Million in Contract Renewals for P-8A Poseidon and Virginia Class Submarine Technologies

One Stop Systems announces $4 million radar processing and $2 million sonar processing contract renewals with the U.S. Department of Defense.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS), a leader in ruggedized computing solutions, has announced two contract renewals with the U.S. Department of Defense. The contracts include approximately $4 million for radar sensor processing on the P-8A Poseidon aircraft and about $2 million for upgrading sonar sensor processing for Virginia Class submarines. These renewals demonstrate OSS's expertise in providing high-performance computing technologies essential for modern military applications. OSS's solutions include advanced flash storage systems for the P-8A and upgraded PCIe infrastructure for the submarines, with production expected to begin in the latter half of 2025. The company's President and CEO highlighted the significance of these contracts as part of OSS's strategic vision and ongoing commitment to supporting military technology upgrades.

Renewal of significant contracts totaling approximately $6 million for critical military applications reinforces OSS's position as a trusted supplier to the U.S. Department of Defense.

The $4 million contract for the P-8A Poseidon Aircraft includes a five-year extension and tech refresh, ensuring sustained revenue and ongoing partnerships.

The $2 million renewal for upgrading sonar processing in the Virginia Class Submarine extends OSS's relationship in a program that has been active since 2010, indicating reliability and proven performance.

OSS's focus on high-performance edge computing solutions for military applications underscores its leadership in a growing segment of the defense technology market.

The $4 million and $2 million contracts are renewals rather than new contracts, potentially indicating a lack of growth in acquiring new business opportunities.

The company relies heavily on a few key contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense, which could pose risks if these contracts are not renewed in the future or if new competitors emerge.

There is a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, emphasizing that actual results may differ significantly from the company's expectations, which may raise concerns among investors.

What are the recent contracts announced by One Stop Systems?

OSS announced a $4 million contract for the P-8A Poseidon Aircraft and a $2 million contract for the Virginia Class Submarine.

How does OSS support military applications?

OSS provides high-performance PCIe technologies and flash storage solutions for demanding, ruggedized compute applications in modern warfare.

When will the new technology be implemented?

Design and production are expected to occur in the second half of 2025 for both contracts related to radar and sonar systems.

What benefits do OSS products offer for the military?

OSS products deliver high-capacity, ruggedized storage for real-time data processing, crucial for missions involving AI, machine learning, and sensor fusion.

How can I learn more about One Stop Systems?

For more information on OSS and its solutions, visit their official website at www.onestopsystems.com.

Orders reflect OSS’ leadership in providing PCIe technologies and flash storage solutions for demanding, ruggedized, and high-performance compute applications that are needed for the modern battlefield







ESCONDIDO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced two contract renewals under longstanding U.S. Department of Defense platform programs. Renewals include an approximate $4 million contract to support data recording for radar sensor processing on the P-8A Poseidon Reconnaissance Aircraft, including a 5-year support contract and an approximate $2 million contract to upgrade sonar sensor processing for the Virginia Class Submarine. OSS expects design and production elements to occur in the second half of 2025.





“We are pleased to announce two program renewals, highlighting our recurring incumbent platform positions and the proven hardware and software capabilities we have created for demanding military applications. These longstanding programs face periodic technology upgrade cycles, and receiving contract renewals is a testament to the continual value we provide in delivering high-performance edge computing solutions. These platform positions are critical components of our long-term strategic plan, and based on our current pipeline, we hope to announce additional platform opportunities in the coming quarters,” stated OSS President and CEO, Mike Knowles.







P-8A Poseidon Aircraft Renewal





and Tech Refresh







The approximate $4 million in awards include a follow-on production order, a tech refresh contract to expand the scope of the OSS software provided as part of the current $36 million, 5-year sole-source supplier agreement, and a 5-year extension for support. This agreement involves equipping the Navy’s P-8A reconnaissance aircraft and ground base stations with high-capacity flash storage systems, spare flash storage canisters, and support services.





Designed and manufactured by OSS, these full military-spec storage systems feature hot-swappable canisters of high-capacity NVMe flash storage that may be easily removed and securely transported to ground stations upon the aircraft’s return to base. Controlled by the Company’s exclusive Ion Accelerator™ storage software, these flash storage arrays store high volumes of real-time data collected from the aircraft’s advanced airborne sensors comprised of multifunction radar and associated tracking systems.







Virg





i





nia Class Submarine





Renewal







The approximate $2 million project is a renewal of a sole-source supplier agreement that OSS has been operating under since 2010. The agreement, through a major defense contractor, involves equipping the U.S. Navy’s Virginia Class submarine with PCIe infrastructure that supports sonar sensor processing capabilities. OSS won a contract to upgrade the PCIe accelerator systems with newer PCIe technology that will support the program for at least another 10 years. Prototypes for the upgraded accelerators will be delivered in early 2025, with production systems later in 2025.







About One Stop Systems







One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.





OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.





OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.





As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.





OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to





www.onestopsystems.com





. You can also follow OSS on



X



,





YouTube





, and





LinkedIn





.











Forward-Looking Statements







One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to the potential and/or the results of program renewals with defense contractors and the U.S. Department of Defense, any actual revenue derived from the agreements, the future adoption of technologies or applications, and the expansion of the Company’s offerings and/or relationship with different branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.











Media Contacts:







Robert Kalebaugh





One Stop Systems, Inc.





Tel (858) 518-6154









Email contact











Investor Relations:







Andrew Berger





Managing Director





SM Berger & Company, Inc.





Tel (216) 464-6400









Email contact







