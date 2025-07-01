Markets
One Stop Systems Secures $5 Mln U.S. Navy Contract To Supply Data Units For P-8A Poseidon Aircraft

July 01, 2025 — 09:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS), a rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sensor processing at the edge, on Tuesday announced a new $5 million contract from the U.S. Navy to support the P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft.

Under the contract, the company will supply 61 military-grade data storage units to the U.S. Navy. The company expects the contract to add to its revenue during 2025.

The units, designed and manufactured in-house by the company, feature high-capacity NVMe flash storage in hot-swappable canisters, allowing rapid removal and replacement for secure data offload and analysis in challenging airborne conditions.

The P-8A Poseidon is a long-range maritime patrol aircraft used in anti-submarine warfare, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

The company's data storage systems support the aircraft's advanced sensors by enabling secure, high-speed data capture and transfer.

OSS is currently trading 3.38% higher at $3.6700 on the Nasdaq.

