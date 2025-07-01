One Stop Systems Secures $5 Million Contract from U.S. Navy for P-8A Poseidon Aircraft Support

One Stop Systems secures a $5 million contract with the U.S. Navy to provide data storage units for the P-8A Poseidon.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) has announced a $5 million contract with the U.S. Navy to supply 61 military-spec data storage units for the P-8A Poseidon Reconnaissance Aircraft. The units, designed and manufactured by OSS, feature hot-swappable canisters for high-capacity NVMe flash storage, allowing secure data offload and analysis in airborne environments. OSS President and CEO Mike Knowles highlighted this contract as part of OSS's growth strategy in the defense sector, emphasizing its importance for achieving the company's revenue goals in 2025. The P-8A Poseidon is utilized for various missions, including surveillance and reconnaissance, requiring high-speed data capture to leverage its advanced sensor capabilities. To date, OSS has secured over $45 million in contracts for this aircraft's support.

Potential Positives

OSS secured a significant $5 million contract from the U.S. Navy, which underscores its strong position in the defense sector.

The contract will contribute to OSS's revenue throughout 2025, supporting the company's financial growth and stability.

OSS's provision of military-spec data storage units enhances its reputation for delivering rugged, high-performance computing solutions for demanding military applications.

The announcement of this contract emphasizes OSS's successful ongoing strategy to pursue multiyear platform opportunities, reinforcing investor confidence in the company's forward trajectory.

Potential Negatives

Potential reliance on a single government contract for revenue raises concerns about diversification and stability.



Forward-looking statements indicate uncertainty regarding future performance and reliance on factors outside the company's control.



Highlighted risks related to competition and geopolitical instabilities may deter investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the value of the contract announced by One Stop Systems?

One Stop Systems announced a $5 million contract with the U.S. Navy for the P-8A Poseidon Reconnaissance Aircraft.

How many data storage units will OSS deliver to the U.S. Navy?

OSS will deliver 61 military-spec data storage units as part of the contract.

What features do the data storage units have?

The storage units incorporate hot-swappable canisters of high-capacity NVMe flash storage for secure data offload and analysis.

What role do OSS's solutions play in military operations?

OSS's solutions enable secure, high-speed data capture and transfer necessary for advanced sensor operations on the P-8A aircraft.

How does this contract impact OSS's revenue outlook for 2025?

The contract is expected to contribute to OSS's revenue throughout 2025, reinforcing their annual guidance confidence.

ESCONDIDO, Calif., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced a new $5 million contract from the U.S. Navy to support the P-8A Poseidon Reconnaissance Aircraft. OSS expects the order to contribute to its revenue throughout 2025.





Under the terms of the contract, OSS will deliver 61 military-spec data storage units to the U.S. Navy. These units are designed and manufactured by OSS and incorporate hot-swappable canisters of high-capacity NVMe flash storage. The design enables rapid removal and replacement for secure data offload and analysis in demanding airborne environments.





“We are excited to announce OSS’s latest award from the U.S. Navy to support the P-8A Poseidon platform,” stated OSS President and CEO, Mike Knowles. “Our success on the P-8A program reinforces the value of our growth strategy as we pursue additional multiyear platform opportunities across defense and commercial markets. To date, OSS has received over $45 million in total contracted revenue to support this mission-critical aircraft. This continued investment is a testament to our rugged, enterprise-class capabilities and the vital role OSS plays in enabling C5ISR operations on advanced airborne platforms. The $5 million contract also strengthens our confidence in our ability to achieve our 2025 annual guidance.”





The P-8A Poseidon is a long-range, multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft used for anti-submarine warfare, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations. OSS’s storage solutions play a key role in enabling secure, high-speed data capture and transfer necessary for the aircraft’s advanced sensor suite.







About One Stop Systems







One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.





OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.





OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.





As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.





Forward-Looking Statements







One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "aim," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "suggest," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved. Factors that may contribute to our plans or expectations not being achieved include but are not limited to the potential and/or the results of program awards and renewals with the U.S. Department of Defense and defense contractors, any actual revenue derived from the U.S. Navy order, the future adoption of technologies or applications that may compete with One Stop Systems’, and the expansion of the Company's offerings and/or relationship with different branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and/or other geopolitical or economic instabilities. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.











Media Contacts:







Robert Kalebaugh





One Stop Systems, Inc.





Tel (858) 518-6154









Email contact











Investor Relations:







Andrew Berger





Managing Director





SM Berger & Company, Inc.





Tel (216) 464-6400









Email contact







