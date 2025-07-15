One Stop Systems Secures $3.9 Million in Awards for P-8A Poseidon Aircraft Support

One Stop Systems announces $3.9 million order for data storage units supporting the P-8A Poseidon aircraft from a defense contractor.

Quiver AI Summary

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS), a company specializing in rugged compute and storage solutions for AI and machine learning, announced $3.9 million in new orders from a U.S. defense contractor to support the P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft. OSS will deliver military-grade data storage units that enhance the U.S. Navy's C5ISR capabilities aboard the aircraft, with most revenue expected in the latter half of 2025. The company has a long-standing relationship with the Poseidon platform, contributing over $50 million in revenue to date. OSS's rugged storage technology is designed to operate in challenging airborne environments, ensuring high-speed data handling and security. President and CEO Mike Knowles emphasized the company's commitment to supporting defense missions as the demand for AI and real-time data analytics grows.

Potential Positives

One Stop Systems secured $3.9 million in new awards from a leading U.S. defense contractor, highlighting its strong position in the defense sector.

The company has a proven track record, having recognized over $50 million in lifetime contracted revenue for supporting the P-8A Poseidon platform over eight years.

OSS's proprietary rugged data storage solutions address critical operational needs for the U.S. Navy's C5ISR mission capabilities, enhancing its credibility in high-stakes environments.

The announcement reinforces OSS's strategic focus on supporting defense programs from development to modernization, signaling potential for future growth in the defense market.

Potential Negatives

Despite the positive announcement of new contracts, the press release includes a cautionary section about forward-looking statements, indicating potential risks and uncertainties that could affect the company's future performance and revenue recognition.



The reliance on a single defense contractor may expose OSS to risks associated with dependency on a limited customer base, which could negatively impact revenue stability if the contract is not renewed or expanded.



The press release highlights the competitive nature of the market, suggesting that OSS may face challenges from emerging technologies or competitors that could potentially hinder their growth and market position.

FAQ

What is the recent contract awarded to One Stop Systems?

One Stop Systems received a $3.9 million contract from a U.S. defense contractor for the P-8A Poseidon aircraft.

How will OSS support the P-8A Poseidon?

OSS will deliver military-spec data storage units for the U.S. Navy’s C5ISR mission on the P-8A Poseidon aircraft.

What technology does OSS provide for the P-8A Poseidon?

OSS provides rugged, hot-swappable NVMe flash storage canisters designed for high-capacity data storage in airborne environments.

How long has OSS supported the P-8A program?

OSS has supported the P-8A Poseidon program for over eight years, recognizing over $50 million in contracted revenue.

What is OSS's focus in defense technology?

OSS aims to be the preferred provider of rugged compute and storage solutions for AI-driven applications in defense.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $OSS stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ESCONDIDO, Calif., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced an aggregate $3.9 million in new awards from a leading U.S. based prime defense contractor to support the P-8A Poseidon Reconnaissance Aircraft. OSS expects to recognize the majority of the revenue from these awards in the second half of 2025.





Under this latest order, OSS will deliver military-spec, Enterprise Class data storage units (DSU) that support the U.S. Navy’s C5ISR mission capabilities onboard the P-8A Poseidon. OSS’s proprietary design includes rugged, hot-swappable canisters of high-capacity NVMe flash storage, enabling rapid and secure data offload in airborne environments where reliability, speed, and data integrity are paramount. OSS has supported the Poseidon platform for over eight years, recognizing lifetime contracted revenue of over $50 million to-date.





“The P-8A Poseidon is a critical national defense platform and OSS is honored to provide the compute and storage technologies that help power its mission,” said Mike Knowles, OSS President and CEO. “These latest awards further validate our platform-focused strategy that aims to support defense programs from development to production, sustainment, support, and modernization.”





“Our continued expansion on the Poseidon and other defense platforms reflects our commitment to becoming the compute and storage provider of choice for next-generation AI-driven applications at the edge. As defense missions become more data-intensive and reliant on real-time analytics, OSS is uniquely positioned to deliver the rugged, Enterprise Class infrastructure required to keep warfighters ahead of emerging threats,” concluded Mr. Knowles.





The P-8A Poseidon is a long-range, multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft used for anti-submarine warfare, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations. OSS’s storage solutions play a key role in enabling secure, high-speed data capture and transfer necessary for the aircraft’s advanced sensor suite. Enterprise Class data storage units engineered by OSS are designed to thrive in the harshest operational environments, where size, weight, power, and thermal constraints are critical.





OSS’s 3U-SDS system, the Company’s most flexible, PCIe enabled rugged solution for AI at the edge, is at the core of this platform. Designed for deployments in anything that moves, from autonomous vehicles and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) to naval platforms and mobile medical devices, the 3U-SDS delivers datacenter-class compute performance in compact, ruggedized form factors.







About One Stop Systems







One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.





OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.





OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.





As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.





OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to





www.onestopsystems.com





. You can also follow OSS on



X



,





YouTube





, and





LinkedIn





.











Forward-Looking Statements







One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "aim," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "suggest," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved. Factors that may contribute to our plans or expectations not being achieved include but are not limited to the potential and/or the results of program awards and renewals with the U.S. Department of Defense and defense contractors, any actual revenue derived from the awards, the future adoption of technologies or applications that may compete with One Stop Systems, the expansion of One Stop Systems’ offerings and/or relationship with different branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and/or other geopolitical or economic instabilities. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.











Media Contacts:







Robert Kalebaugh





One Stop Systems, Inc.





Tel (858) 518-6154









Email contact











Investor Relations:







Andrew Berger





Managing Director





SM Berger & Company, Inc.





Tel (216) 464-6400









Email contact







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.