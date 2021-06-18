One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is One Stop Systems's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2021, One Stop Systems had US$5.17m of debt, up from US$1.66m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has US$19.6m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$14.4m net cash.

How Healthy Is One Stop Systems' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:OSS Debt to Equity History June 18th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that One Stop Systems had liabilities of US$9.85m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.64m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$19.6m as well as receivables valued at US$5.73m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$13.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that One Stop Systems has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that One Stop Systems has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Unfortunately, One Stop Systems saw its EBIT slide 5.4% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues then its debt load will grow heavy like the heart of a polar bear watching its sole cub. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine One Stop Systems's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While One Stop Systems has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, One Stop Systems actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last two years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that One Stop Systems has net cash of US$14.4m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. The cherry on top was that in converted 146% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$4.0m. So is One Stop Systems's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 3 warning signs with One Stop Systems , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



