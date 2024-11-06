News & Insights

Markets
OSS

One Stop Systems Names Daniel Gabel CFO - Quick Facts

November 06, 2024 — 08:44 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - One Stop Systems (OSS) announced Daniel Gabel has been appointed CFO, Treasurer, and Secretary, effective November 11, 2024. Gabel will succeed John Morrison. Morrison will remain with the company as a non-executive employee from November 11, 2024, until November 30, 2024.

Gabel has over 14 years of accounting, financial, and strategic leadership within the defense industry to OSS. Most recently, Gabel served as the CFO of CAES' Defense System Division, a division of Honeywell. Prior to this, Gabel spent over 10 years at RTX Corporation, including serving as CFO from 2021 - 2023 of SEAKR Engineering, a Raytheon subsidiary.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OSS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.