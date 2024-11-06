One Stop Systems Names Daniel Gabel CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - One Stop Systems (OSS) announced Daniel Gabel has been appointed CFO, Treasurer, and Secretary, effective November 11, 2024. Gabel will succeed John Morrison. Morrison will remain with the company as a non-executive employee from November 11, 2024, until November 30, 2024.

Gabel has over 14 years of accounting, financial, and strategic leadership within the defense industry to OSS. Most recently, Gabel served as the CFO of CAES' Defense System Division, a division of Honeywell. Prior to this, Gabel spent over 10 years at RTX Corporation, including serving as CFO from 2021 - 2023 of SEAKR Engineering, a Raytheon subsidiary.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.