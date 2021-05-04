One Stop Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OSS) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse One Stop Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OSS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. One Stop Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. On 31 December 2020, the US$102m market-cap company posted a loss of US$6.5k for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on One Stop Systems' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 3 of the American Tech analysts is that One Stop Systems is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$1.1m in 2021. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 110%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for One Stop Systems given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 18% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

