One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) closed at $4.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.44% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.48% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 15.36% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.81% in that time.

One Stop Systems, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. to post earnings of $0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.8 million, up 26.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $71 million. These totals would mark changes of +50% and +14.55%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for One Stop Systems, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. One Stop Systems, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, One Stop Systems, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.41, which means One Stop Systems, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

