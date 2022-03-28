One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) closed at $3.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.76% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.71% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from One Stop Systems, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, down 66.67% from the prior-year quarter.

OSS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $68.35 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +75% and +10.27%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for One Stop Systems, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. One Stop Systems, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, One Stop Systems, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.02.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

