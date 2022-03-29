One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) closed at $3.96, marking a +1.28% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.78% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from One Stop Systems, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 66.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.8 million, up 26.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $69.6 million. These totals would mark changes of +75% and +12.29%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for One Stop Systems, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. One Stop Systems, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, One Stop Systems, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.22. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.02.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

