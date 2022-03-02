One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) closed at $4.06, marking a +0.5% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.86%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.79%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.25% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.05% in that time.

One Stop Systems, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, One Stop Systems, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.1 million, up 22.76% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for One Stop Systems, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. One Stop Systems, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that One Stop Systems, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.69 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.18, which means One Stop Systems, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OSS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

