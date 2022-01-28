One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) closed at $4.03, marking a +0.75% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 22.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 16.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from One Stop Systems, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, One Stop Systems, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.1 million, up 22.76% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for One Stop Systems, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. One Stop Systems, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, One Stop Systems, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.96, so we one might conclude that One Stop Systems, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

