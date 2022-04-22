One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) closed at $4.66, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 11.84% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from One Stop Systems, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, One Stop Systems, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.8 million, up 26.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $71 million, which would represent changes of +50% and +14.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for One Stop Systems, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 19.36% lower. One Stop Systems, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, One Stop Systems, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.7. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.51.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OSS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

