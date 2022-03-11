One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) closed at $4.07 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.75% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.72% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from One Stop Systems, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 24, 2022. On that day, One Stop Systems, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.1 million, up 22.76% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for One Stop Systems, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. One Stop Systems, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, One Stop Systems, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.02, which means One Stop Systems, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

