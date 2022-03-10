One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) closed at $4 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.25% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.97% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from One Stop Systems, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, up 75% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.1 million, up 22.76% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for One Stop Systems, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. One Stop Systems, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, One Stop Systems, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.55, which means One Stop Systems, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.