One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) closed at $4.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.23% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.84%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had 0% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.8%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.96%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from One Stop Systems, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, up 75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.1 million, up 22.76% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for One Stop Systems, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. One Stop Systems, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that One Stop Systems, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.73 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.18, which means One Stop Systems, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

