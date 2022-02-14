One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) closed at $4.03, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.07% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from One Stop Systems, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, up 75% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.1 million, up 22.76% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for One Stop Systems, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. One Stop Systems, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note One Stop Systems, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.82, so we one might conclude that One Stop Systems, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.