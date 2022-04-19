One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) closed at $4.66, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.61% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 19.49% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from One Stop Systems, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.04, up 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.8 million, up 26.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $71 million. These totals would mark changes of +50% and +14.55%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for One Stop Systems, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 19.36% lower. One Stop Systems, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that One Stop Systems, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.83 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.11, which means One Stop Systems, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.