One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) closed at $4.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.43% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 20.31% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from One Stop Systems, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, One Stop Systems, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.8 million, up 26.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $71 million. These totals would mark changes of +50% and +14.55%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for One Stop Systems, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 19.36% lower. One Stop Systems, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, One Stop Systems, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.02, which means One Stop Systems, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

