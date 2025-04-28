One Stop Systems, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

One Stop Systems will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025, followed by a conference call.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS), a leader in rugged computing solutions for AI and machine learning, announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will take place at 10:00 a.m. ET that day. OSS specializes in designing and manufacturing high-performance, ruggedized computing and storage products that support AI and sensor processing in harsh environments, applicable across various industries including defense and autonomous transport. The company emphasizes its commitment to delivering robust performance in edge computing applications, while also cautioning that forward-looking statements made in the press release reflect current beliefs and may be subject to risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

One Stop Systems is poised to share its first quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The upcoming conference call and webcast provide an opportunity for stakeholders to engage directly with the company's leadership regarding financial performance and strategic direction.

OSS highlights its leadership in AI-enabled solutions for edge computing, a rapidly growing market, which positions the company favorably in a competitive landscape.

The announcement reinforces OSS's focus on rugged AI applications across diverse industries, suggesting robust demand for its specialized products.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of financial results could indicate pressure or uncertainty within the company, prompting speculation about performance concerns ahead of the release.

The heavy reliance on forward-looking statements may cause investors to view the company as having limited current stability or transparency.

The notice of potential risks and uncertainties inherent in the business may generate apprehension among investors regarding the company's future performance.

FAQ

When will One Stop Systems release its Q1 2025 financial results?

One Stop Systems will release its Q1 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025, before market opens.

How can I join the OSS conference call?

You can join the OSS conference call by dialing 1-800-717-1738 for domestic or 1-646-307-1865 for international participants.

What is the conference call ID for the OSSearnings call

The conference call ID required for entry is 57745.

Will there be a replay of the OSS conference call?

A replay of the conference call will be available starting May 7, 2025, after 1:00 p.m. ET until May 21, 2025.

Where can I find more information about One Stop Systems?

More information about One Stop Systems is available on their website at www.onestopsystems.com.

ESCONDIDO, Calif., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (“OSS” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. A webcast and conference call will be held that same day at 10:00 a.m. ET to review the Company’s results.







Conference Call and Webcast







Domestic: 1-800-717-1738





International: 1-646-307-1865





Conference ID: 57745 (required for entry)





Webcast:



https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1710966&tp_key=28a1f0fc7f









Conference Call Replay







Domestic: 1-844-512-2921





International: 1-412-317-6671





Passcode: 1157745





A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET on May 7, 2025, through May 21, 2025.







About One Stop Systems







One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.





OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.





OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.





As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.





OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to





www.onestopsystems.com





. You can also follow OSS on





X





,





YouTube





, and





LinkedIn





.







Forward-Looking Statements







One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







Media Contacts:







Robert Kalebaugh





One Stop Systems, Inc.





Tel (858) 518-6154









Email contact











Investor Relations:







Andrew Berger





Managing Director





SM Berger & Company, Inc.





Tel (216) 464-6400









Email contact







