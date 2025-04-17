One Stop Systems, Inc. Highlights 2024 Achievements and 2025 Growth Expectations in Shareholder Letter

One Stop Systems outlines 2024 progress and 2025 growth plans in AI and edge computing markets for shareholders.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS), a leader in rugged edge computing for AI and machine learning, announced significant progress in 2024 and outlined growth expectations for 2025 in a recent shareholder letter. The company implemented a strategic transition aimed at capturing the growing high-performance edge compute market, resulting in consistent revenue growth and a strengthened sales pipeline exceeding $1 billion. OSS reported a 118% increase in customer-funded development revenue to $3.7 million, highlighting its focus on military and commercial applications. The company anticipates 2025 revenues of $59 to $61 million, marking over 20% growth, and expects to reach EBITDA break-even while maintaining an optimistic outlook for increasing demand across defense and commercial sectors. OSS remains committed to delivering innovative solutions and enhancing shareholder value as it enters a transformative phase aimed at accelerating growth and profitability.

Potential Positives

OSS achieved sequential revenue growth for every quarter of 2024, indicating strong market demand and effective execution of its strategic plan.

Customer funded development revenue grew by 118% in 2024, showcasing the successful establishment of new revenue streams and solidifying OSS's position in military and commercial applications.

The company expects to achieve over 20% year-over-year growth in its OSS segment revenue for 2025, with anticipated annual revenue of $30 million.

OSS is expected to be EBITDA break-even for the full year of 2025, highlighting improving financial health and operational efficiency as it moves into a phase of growth and increasing profitability.

Potential Negatives

Despite reporting significant growth in customer funded development revenue, the overall figures are still low, raising concerns about the company's ability to scale effectively in a competitive market.

The presumption of future production orders from development programs may indicate a reliance on uncertain timelines and outcomes, which can create risk for revenue projections and investor confidence.

The acknowledgment of potential negative impacts from global economic uncertainties and trade policies could signal vulnerabilities in the company's supply chain and market positioning.

FAQ

What were the key highlights of One Stop Systems' 2024 progress?

OSS experienced sequential revenue growth, expanded order volumes, and strengthened its sales pipeline during 2024, positioning itself for long-term growth.

What markets is One Stop Systems focusing on for growth?

OSS is focusing on defense, aerospace, industrial, and commercial markets, particularly in high-performance edge compute solutions for AI and machine learning.

How much has customer funded development revenue grown in 2024?

Customer funded development revenue grew by 118% in 2024, reaching $3.7 million, as OSS established itself in key military and commercial programs.

What is OSS's revenue expectation for 2025?

OSS anticipates consolidated revenue between $59 to $61 million for 2025, including over 20% growth in the OSS segment revenue.

How is the company addressing supply chain challenges?

OSS is monitoring potential tariff impacts on its supply chain and is focusing on improving competitiveness in its commercial markets.

ESCONDIDO, Calif., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (“We”, “OSS” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today issued a shareholder letter, which reviews the progress it made in 2024 and the Company’s expectations for 2025.







Dear Fellow Shareholders







We are excited to share the progress we made in 2024 and the opportunities ahead to profitably grow our business and create significant value for our shareholders. 2024 was a transformative year for OSS. We successfully executed a strategic transition that not only reshaped our business, but we also believe positioned us at the forefront of one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing markets—high-performance edge compute (HPeC) for AI, machine learning (ML), autonomy, and sensor fusion at the edge.





Our ability to adapt and innovate fueled sequential revenue growth for every quarter of 2024, expanded our order volumes, and strengthened our sales pipeline. As demand for intelligent, real-time processing continues to grow across industries—from defense to aerospace to industrial and commercial applications—OSS is well positioned to capitalize on these powerful market trends.





Since joining in June 2023, I have talked about a multi-year strategy aimed at producing significant growth within our OSS segment. Our efforts have been focused on three phases. During 2023 we successfully executed our first phase and strengthened our foundation by adding new management and board talent, and pivoting our strategy to pursue higher-margin, higher-growth opportunities across defense and commercial markets. These efforts developed a comprehensive go-to-market strategy, rebuilt our sales pipeline to over $1 billion, and reduced our exposure to legacy low margin, non-core markets.





With a proper foundation in place to support a larger business, throughout 2024 we executed against our second phase of transformation aimed at converting our pipeline to orders and increasing our competitive position more broadly across defense markets.





Looking at the progress of our second phase, during 2024 we created a new customer funded development revenue stream to provide more integrated solutions to our customers and establish OSS as a platform incumbent on large, multi-year programs. We believe these efforts will provide meaningful benefits to our business over the long term by contributing a higher mix of predictable recurring revenue and multi-year backlogs.





Customer funded development revenue grew by 118% in 2024 to $3.7 million. While still small numbers, this growth highlights our initial efforts to pursue programs that establish OSS in an incumbent position on key military and commercial applications. Development relationships are expected to take one to two years before leading to production orders. As a result, we expect certain development programs that we worked on during 2024 to transition to orders and sales in 2025. This includes commercial applications in datacenter, healthcare, and aerospace markets, combined with multiple opportunities across the U.S. Department of Defense.





Throughout 2024, we also experienced greater adoption within our OSS segment from both defense and commercial end markets. We continue to experience high levels of interest in our solutions and increasing requests for information, proposals and white papers, as customers look for technology partners like OSS to support their expanding and highly specialized needs. These trends helped grow our customer base and broaden our customer concentration during the year.





OSS segment growth in our defense market was from new and existing programs. We experienced demand from several programs within the U.S. Army, a renewal for the U.S. Navy P-8 program, a new HPeC solution for a U.S. intelligence agency and a new design win with a leading defense contractor in Asia for an autonomous maritime application.





Within the defense market, we continue to work on a rugged 360-degree Situational Awareness system for the U.S. Army. If the Army chooses to fund and field this system across one or multiple combat vehicles, we estimate the value of such an opportunity could exceed $200 million in production orders over a three-to-five-year period with additional opportunities for follow on logistics, support and tech refresh options





In our commercial end market, we experienced customer demand for our solutions from several sectors, including motorsport, autonomous trucking, commercial aerospace, and, importantly, the datacenter markets. We are pursuing a potential $200 million multi-year pipeline opportunity to provide our solutions within the composable infrastructure/datacenter market. In 2024, we announced an initial contract for 100 units with a datacenter customer. We expect our best-in-class solution will expand to multiple customers in 2025, leading to increased revenue potential for 2025 and beyond.





While the U.S. Army Situational Awareness or composable infrastructure/datacenter opportunities remain subject to fielding and funding decisions, they represent transformative opportunities that we are pursuing to significantly transform our OSS segment





Finally, after a weaker economy in Europe in 2024, our Bressner segment is off to a good start in 2025 with anticipated rising demand throughout the year. Our embedded position remains strong with our customers, and the programs we have pursued are aligned with our customers’ priorities. As a result, we currently expect the 2025 annual book-to-bill ratio for our OSS segment to be on the order of 1.2x. We believe a higher expected book-to-bill for 2025, on a base of higher annual revenue, showcases accelerating momentum underway for our HPeC and enterprise class compute solutions.





We anticipate consolidated revenue of $59 to $61 million for the full year of 2025. This includes expected OSS segment revenue of approximately $30 million, representing over 20% year-over-year growth in the OSS segment. In addition, the Company expects to be EBITDA break-even for the full year of 2025. It is important to note that we expect revenue and profitability to improve at a higher rate in the second half of 2025 based on current trends and our expanding sales pipeline.





Our solutions remain in demand and our opportunities across our commercial and defense markets are only increasing, despite recent economic and trade policies that have increased the level of global economic uncertainty over the near term. We are monitoring the potential impact tariffs may have on our supply chain. In addition, we are beginning to see opportunities emerge as certain of our product lines, specifically in our commercial markets, have the potential to be more competitive against foreign competition.





As we enter the third year of our transformation, we are proud of our team and what we have accomplished so far and are excited to enter this next phase of accelerating growth and improving profitability.





We believe the investments we made in 2023 and 2024 have established a solid foundation for scaling our business and capturing transformative revenue opportunities. We believe we have the right products, the right team, and the right strategy to meet the increasing demand for rugged, enterprise-class computing solutions across defense and commercial markets.





On behalf of the OSS team and Board of Directors, we extend my sincere appreciation to our employees for their dedication, our customers for their trust, and our shareholders for their continued support. Our commitment remains steadfast: to deliver innovative solutions, drive sustainable growth, and enhance shareholder value.





Respectfully,





Mike Knowles





President and CEO





Ken Potashner





Chairman







About One Stop Systems







One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.





OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.





OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.





As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.





For more information, go to



www.onestopsystems.com



. You can also follow OSS on



X



,



YouTube



, and



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







OSS cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding OSS’ expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, and can be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will” and “would” or similar words. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding future financial and operating results, OSS’ plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on OSS’ current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by OSS or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, our ability to expand our product offerings and further penetrate our target markets, future demand for AI/ML integrations, and our business strategies. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







Media Contacts:







Robert Kalebaugh





One Stop Systems, Inc.





Tel (858) 518-6154







Email contact









Investor Relations:







Andrew Berger





Managing Director





SM Berger & Company, Inc.





Tel (216) 464-6400







Email contact





