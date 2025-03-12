One Stop Systems, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 19, 2025

One Stop Systems will announce 2024 financial results on March 19, 2025, with a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS), a leading provider of rugged computing solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning at the edge, announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on March 19, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call and webcast will follow at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. OSS specializes in high-performance compute and storage products designed for challenging environments and has applications in various industries, including defense and autonomous systems. The company emphasizes the importance of performance in the rapidly growing edge computing market. It also includes a cautionary note on forward-looking statements related to its business outlook. For more information, interested parties can visit OSS's website or follow them on social media.

Potential Positives

Announcement of the scheduled release of fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, which could provide insights into the company's financial performance and growth.

Company's leadership position in the rapidly growing edge computing market for AI-enabled solutions, indicating strong potential for future revenue and market expansion.

Wide range of industry applications for OSS products, highlighting the versatility of their technology and potential diverse revenue streams from multiple sectors.

Opportunity for stakeholders and investors to engage directly with company leadership during the conference call and webcast, fostering transparency and investor relations.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a strong emphasis on forward-looking statements, which may indicate uncertainty about future performance and could lead to cautious investor sentiment.



There is no financial information or guidance provided in advance of the March 19 release, potentially leaving investors with unanswered questions and increasing speculation about the company's performance.



The reliance on technical jargon and detailed product descriptions may alienate casual investors or stakeholders who seek straightforward information about the company's financial health and operational status.

FAQ

When will One Stop Systems release its 2024 financial results?

One Stop Systems will release its 2024 financial results on March 19, 2025, before the market opens.

How can I join the One Stop Systems conference call?

You can join the conference call by dialing 1-800-717-1738 domestically or 1-646-307-1865 internationally, using Conference ID: 35863.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET on March 19, 2025, until April 2, 2025.

What products does One Stop Systems offer?

One Stop Systems offers ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software for edge computing applications.

Where can I find more information about One Stop Systems?

More information about One Stop Systems can be found at www.onestopsystems.com and on their social media platforms like X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $OSS stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ESCONDIDO, Calif., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (“OSS” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. A webcast and conference call will be held that same day at 10:00 a.m. ET to review the Company’s results.







Conference Call and Webcast











Domestic: 1-800-717-1738





International: 1-646-307-1865





Conference ID: 35863 (required for entry)





Webcast:



https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1706031&tp_key=7e52a82afd









Conference Call Replay







Domestic: 1-844-512-2921





International: 1-412-317-6671





Passcode: 1135863





A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET on March 19, 2025, through April 2, 2025.







About One Stop Systems







One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.





OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.





OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.





As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.





OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to





www.onestopsystems.com





. You can also follow OSS on



X



,





YouTube





, and





LinkedIn





.











Forward-Looking Statements







One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.











Media Contacts:







Robert Kalebaugh





One Stop Systems, Inc.





Tel (858) 518-6154









Email contact











Investor Relations:







Andrew Berger





Managing Director





SM Berger & Company, Inc.





Tel (216) 464-6400









Email contact







