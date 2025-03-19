ONE STOP SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $OSS Reports Quarterly Earnings

ONE STOP SYSTEMS ($OSS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, missing estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $15,140,000, missing estimates of $15,150,333 by $-10,333.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $OSS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ONE STOP SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of ONE STOP SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ONE STOP SYSTEMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OSS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 11/06/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ONE STOP SYSTEMS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OSS forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.