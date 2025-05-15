One Stop Systems Appoints Lieutenant General David Bassett (Ret.) to Board of Directors to Enhance AI and Edge Computing Initiatives

OSS appoints retired Lieutenant General David Bassett to its Board of Directors, enhancing defense acquisition and modernization expertise.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) has appointed retired Lieutenant General David Bassett to its Board of Directors, effective May 14, 2025. This move is intended to enhance OSS's efforts in AI and edge compute technologies, specifically aimed at improving the capabilities of U.S. Armed Forces. Bassett brings extensive experience from his 35-year military career, notably as Director of the Defense Contract Management Agency, where he oversaw a vast number of contracts. His previous positions include leading Army modernization programs for tactical networks and ground combat vehicles. OSS President and CEO, Mike Knowles, expressed enthusiasm for Bassett's appointment, highlighting the strategic alignment with OSS's initiatives to increase situational awareness in military vehicles. Bassett emphasized the importance of OSS's technologies for the modernization of military platforms.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Lieutenant General David Bassett (Ret.) to the Board of Directors brings extensive defense acquisition and modernization expertise, enhancing OSS's strategic direction in defense innovation.

Bassett’s leadership experience with large-scale acquisition programs and familiarity with U.S. Army modernization priorities aligns closely with OSS's growth initiatives in AI and edge computing for military applications.

His involvement is expected to bolster OSS's credibility and visibility within the defense sector, potentially leading to new partnerships and contracts with the U.S. Armed Forces.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a new director may underscore a lack of internal leadership depth, causing concerns about succession planning within the company.

No concrete financial or operational results were presented in conjunction with the announcement, raising questions about the company's current performance and strategic direction.

The statement about "forward-looking" risks highlights uncertainties in achieving projected growth and may affect investor confidence.

FAQ

Who is Lieutenant General David Bassett?

Lieutenant General David Bassett (Ret.) is a former Director of the Defense Contract Management Agency with extensive defense acquisition experience.

What role has David Bassett taken at OSS?

David Bassett has joined the Board of Directors of One Stop Systems, effective May 14, 2025.

What is OSS’s focus in the defense sector?

OSS specializes in AI and edge compute solutions aimed at enhancing military modernization and situational awareness.

What experience does Bassett bring to OSS?

Bassett brings 35 years of military leadership, including managing large-scale modernization and acquisition programs in the U.S. Army.

How does OSS support military technology needs?

OSS designs rugged AI solutions that improve data processing and decision-making capabilities for U.S. Armed Forces' field operations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

ESCONDIDO, Calif., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced that it has appointed Lieutenant General David Bassett (Ret.) to its Board of Directors, effective May 14, 2025. OSS’s Board of Directors consists of five current directors: Mike Knowles, Greg Matz, Mike Dumont, Mitch Herbets, and David Bassett.





“We are excited to welcome Lieutenant General Bassett to OSS’ Board of Directors,” stated OSS President and CEO, Mike Knowles. “Attracting a Director of David’s caliber reflects the significant opportunities OSS is pursuing to improve the compute power and competitive edge of the U.S. Armed Forces. His experience managing modernization efforts and Ground Combat Systems programs across the U.S. Army is well aligned with our growth initiatives, including current programs underway to improve the situational awareness of U.S. Army vehicles. I look forward to David’s contributions and guidance.”





“I’m honored to join the Company’s Board at such a pivotal moment in defense innovation,” said Lieutenant General David Bassett (Ret.). “I believe OSS’s advanced commercial AI and edge computing technologies are critical enablers for the modernization of our military platforms. Delivering resilient capability to our soldiers means processing data at the tactical edge and the Army needs to accelerate the deployment of these commercial capabilities where speed, resiliency, and data-driven decision-making are paramount.”









Lieutenant General David Bassett (Ret.) Bio









Bassett currently serves as a Senior Counselor at The Cohen Group, a consulting firm based in Washington DC, where he advises on business development, regulatory affairs, and capital raising activities. Bassett’s distinguished 35-year military career was marked by leadership in modernization efforts and the management of large-scale acquisition programs.





From 2020-2023, Bassett served as Director of the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA), where he led more than 11,000 civilian and military personnel who managed more than 250,000 contracts with total value in excess of $3.5 trillion. Prior to his role at DCMA, he served as Program Executive Officer for Command, Control, and Communications-Tactical (PEO C3T), where he led the development and acquisition of the Army’s tactical network—one of the service’s top modernization priorities. Earlier, he served as Program Executive Officer for Ground Combat Systems (PEO GCS), where he led modernization efforts for the Army’s fleet of ground combat vehicles, including the Abrams, Bradley, and Stryker. His previous assignments include Deputy Program Executive Officer for Combat Support and Combat Service Support (PEO CS&CSS) and manager of the Joint Program Office, Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV).





He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Virginia, is a graduate of the Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and is a distinguished graduate of the Industrial College of the Armed Forces.







About One Stop Systems







One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.





OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.





OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.





As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.





Forward-Looking Statements







One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “aim,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “suggest,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to the potential and/or the results of current or future programs with defense contractors and the U.S. Department of Defense, the future adoption of technologies or applications, the potential benefit to the Company of Bassett’s background and experience, the expansion of the Company’s offerings and/or relationship with different branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.











Media Contacts:







Robert Kalebaugh





One Stop Systems, Inc.





Tel (858) 518-6154









Email contact











Investor Relations:







Andrew Berger





Managing Director





SM Berger & Company, Inc.





Tel (216) 464-6400









Email contact







