Markets
OSS

One Stop System Gets $1.5 Mln Multi-year Order From Canadian Integrator For Cabin Services Systems

October 09, 2025 — 09:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS), an AI-enabled solutions developer, Thursday announced a multi-year contract from an unnamed Canadian-based integrator of passenger cabin systems for an initial order value of $1.5 million.

Under the contract terms, OSS will provide Commercial Passenger Cabin Services Systems or CSS, which will be comprised of 2,000 PAX Lighting Control Units and 63 Column Integration Controller Units, to deliver enhanced reliability and performance.

The company expects the platform to contribute approximately $6 million in total revenue over the next three years.

The project is expected to generate recurring orders, providing a multi-year revenue process and enhancing OSS's backlog.

Mike Knowles, President and CEO commented, "Expanding OSS's technology into the commercial aerospace industry is an important component of our long-term growth strategy."

In the premarket activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were gaining 2.07 percent or 0.12 cents, at $5.91.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OSS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.