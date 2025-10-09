One Stop System Gets $1.5 Mln Multi-year Order From Canadian Integrator For Cabin Services Systems

(RTTNews) - One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS), an AI-enabled solutions developer, Thursday announced a multi-year contract from an unnamed Canadian-based integrator of passenger cabin systems for an initial order value of $1.5 million.

Under the contract terms, OSS will provide Commercial Passenger Cabin Services Systems or CSS, which will be comprised of 2,000 PAX Lighting Control Units and 63 Column Integration Controller Units, to deliver enhanced reliability and performance.

The company expects the platform to contribute approximately $6 million in total revenue over the next three years.

The project is expected to generate recurring orders, providing a multi-year revenue process and enhancing OSS's backlog.

Mike Knowles, President and CEO commented, "Expanding OSS's technology into the commercial aerospace industry is an important component of our long-term growth strategy."

In the premarket activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were gaining 2.07 percent or 0.12 cents, at $5.91.

