The One Stock Warren Buffet Wishes He Had Bought Sooner

Warren Buffett is renowned for his disciplined, long-term investment strategy. While his portfolio includes many successful investments, even Buffett has acknowledged missed opportunities. In fact, there’s one stock in particular he wishes he’d bought sooner.

Even the most successful investors make mistakes. In fact, it’s often the lessons learned from those missteps that help shape better decisions down the road. Legendary investor Warren Buffett, one of the richest people in the world and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, is no exception.

While his portfolio is filled with iconic winners like Apple and Coca-Cola, Buffett has openly admitted to passing on opportunities he wished he’d acted on sooner.

Buffett’s Investment Philosophy

Buffett’s approach centers on investing within his “circle of competence,” focusing on industries he thoroughly understands such as consumer goods and financial services. Historically, he avoided technology stocks due to their complexity and rapid evolution, which he felt were outside his expertise.

The Missed Opportunity: Chevron

Although Warren Buffett is known for his ability to spot undervalued companies and hold them for the long term, even he has moments where he wishes he had acted sooner. One of those moments in recent years involved Chevron (CVX).

Energy stocks weren’t a significant part of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio during the first two decades of the 2000s, according to The Motley Fool. Buffett largely stayed on the sidelines, opting to invest in industries with more predictable cash flow such as consumer goods and financial services. But this began to change in a major way over the past four years. Chevron, the integrated oil and gas giant, now accounts for nearly 6% of Berkshire’s $297 billion equity portfolio.

The Enduring Investment: Coca-Cola

Buffett’s investment in Coca-Cola stands as a testament to his investment acumen. In 1988, Buffett began purchasing Coca-Cola shares, eventually acquiring a significant stake. As of December 2024, Berkshire Hathaway owned 400 million shares of Coca-Cola, representing 9.29% of the company — valued at approximately $24.9 billion.

Buffett was drawn to Coca-Cola’s strong brand, consistent earnings and global presence. He believed in the company’s ability to generate steady cash flows and its potential for international expansion. Over the years, Coca-Cola has proven to be a resilient investment, providing Berkshire Hathaway with substantial dividends and capital appreciation.

The Bottom Line

While even seasoned investors like Warren Buffett can miss opportunities, his ability to learn and adapt has contributed to his enduring success. His company’s decision to invest in Chevron later on serves as a reminder of the challenges in predicting technological shifts, while his investment in Coca-Cola highlights the rewards of steadfast commitment to fundamentally strong companies.

One thing we can all take away is that getting started with investing later on is often better than never making the effort to grow your money and build wealth. Mistakes and regrets are all part of the process along with the wins and success.

