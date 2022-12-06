One Stock To Buy Right Now

Motley fool contributor Connor Allen details why John Deere (NYSE: DE) stock is a buy right now. It has outperformed the market tremendously and is an all-weather agriculture and construction stock that can persevere through the downturn.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Dec. 2, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 5, 2022.

Connor Allen has positions in Deere &. The Motley Fool recommends Deere &. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Connor Allen is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

