One STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) insider reduced their stake by 44% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in STERIS plc's (NYSE:STE ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

STERIS Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Senior Vice President of North America Commercial Operations Cary Majors was not their only sale of STERIS shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$2.4m worth of shares at a price of US$219 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$234, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 44% of Cary Majors's holding.

Cary Majors divested 12.95k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$221. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:STE Insider Trading Volume November 19th 2021

STERIS Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of STERIS shares. In total, Senior Vice President of North America Commercial Operations Cary Majors sold US$454k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does STERIS Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that STERIS insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$72m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About STERIS Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for STERIS (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

