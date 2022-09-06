One SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) insider reduced their stake by 57% in the previous year

Insiders were net sellers of SmileDirectClub, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SDC ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SmileDirectClub

The Independent Director, Richard Wallman, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$201k worth of shares at a price of US$2.00 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$1.15. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Richard Wallman was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:SDC Insider Trading Volume September 6th 2022

Does SmileDirectClub Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that SmileDirectClub insiders own about US$5.9m worth of shares (which is 1.3% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At SmileDirectClub Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no SmileDirectClub insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by SmileDirectClub insiders. And usually insiders own more stock in the company, according to our data. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for SmileDirectClub (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

