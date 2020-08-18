Cryptocurrencies

One Small Step for Bitcoin – SpaceChain Secured Transfer From International Space Station

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
SpaceChain's hardware wallet was installed on the International Space Station in late June. (NASA)

SpaceChain, the U.K. crypto firm with extraterrestrial aspirations, secured a bitcoin transfer with its multi-signature transaction hardware orbiting Earth every 90 minutes.

  • SpaceChainâs International Space Station-hosted (ISS) hardware authorized a 0.0099 BTC (about $92 at the time) transfer initiated by Chief Technology Officer Jeff Garzik on June 26, the decentralization company disclosed Tuesday.
  • Developed by GomSpace and installed on the ISS on June 25, that hardware holds a private key needed to verify blockchain transactions via the âmulti-signatureâ technique.
  • Data can only reach the ISS via the craftâs encrypted ground station links. SpaceChain says this adds security and resilience to transaction authorizations.
  • Representatives did not immediately answer CoinDeskâs questions as to why a transaction initiated on June 26 was only made public nearly two months later.
  • Although the ISS hardware cannot communicate with other crafts, SpaceChain hopes to build and launch robust decentralized blockchain infrastructure that can do so.

