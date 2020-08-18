One Small Step for Bitcoin – SpaceChain Secured Transfer From International Space Station
SpaceChain, the U.K. crypto firm with extraterrestrial aspirations, secured a bitcoin transfer with its multi-signature transaction hardware orbiting Earth every 90 minutes.
- SpaceChainâs International Space Station-hosted (ISS) hardware authorized a 0.0099 BTC (about $92 at the time) transfer initiated by Chief Technology Officer Jeff Garzik on June 26, the decentralization company disclosed Tuesday.
- Developed by GomSpace and installed on the ISS on June 25, that hardware holds a private key needed to verify blockchain transactions via the âmulti-signatureâ technique.
- Data can only reach the ISS via the craftâs encrypted ground station links. SpaceChain says this adds security and resilience to transaction authorizations.
- Representatives did not immediately answer CoinDeskâs questions as to why a transaction initiated on June 26 was only made public nearly two months later.
- Although the ISS hardware cannot communicate with other crafts, SpaceChain hopes to build and launch robust decentralized blockchain infrastructure that can do so.
