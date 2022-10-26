One Simple Trick to Get More Value Out of a U.S. Passport Book

Getting to explore the world is exciting. But if you want to travel outside of the United States as a U.S. citizen, you'll need to get a passport card or book -- and it will cost you money.

With a U.S. passport card, you can cross land and sea borders and travel to Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. Are you wondering how expensive a card is?

Here's a breakdown of the cost:

First-time applicants 16 and older: $65

First-time applicants under 16: $50

Renewals by mail: $30

If you plan to fly by air and want to see more of the world, you'll need a U.S. passport book. You can travel internationally by air, sea, or land with a U.S. passport book.

The price depends on your age and whether you're applying for a new passport book or renewing your current passport book.

Here's a breakdown of the cost:

First-time applicants 16 and older: $165

First-time applicants under 16: $135

Renewals by mail: $130

How to get more value out of your U.S. passport book

So, you want to be able to fly around the globe? Then, you'll want to get a U.S. passport book. While it will cost you more money to get a book than a card, it will allow you to see a lot more of the world.

Luckily, there is an easy way to extend the value of your passport book. When you fill out your application or renewal form, you'll be asked whether you want a regular (standard) or a large (non-standard) book. It's a good idea to select the large book option. Doing this will give you more passport pages at no extra cost. The regular book features 28 pages, while the large book features 52.

While you can't use every page for passport stamps, you'll get more pages to work with, and you can extend the life of your book. If you're 16 or older, your U.S. passport is valid for 10 years. Frequent travelers may easily fill up the smaller 28-page passport quickly. By getting a larger book, they can get more use out of their passport and will need to renew their book less often.

This is a simple way to get more value out of your investment.

Three financial tips for international travel

Once you have your U.S. passport book, you'll be ready to explore other parts of the world.

When planning any trip, it's essential to consider your finances. You want to plan well so you're not stressed about money throughout your adventures. These tips may help you as you prepare for your upcoming international trip:

Get a credit card with no foreign transaction fees. Which credit card you bring matters. You'll want to use a card with no foreign transaction fees so you can pay less. Luckily, many travel credit cards don't charge these fees. Don't forget cash. Consider bringing or getting cash in addition to having a credit card. Some smaller international shops may require cash payments. Look into the exchange rates and decide if it makes sense to get your currency abroad with a bank card that reimburses you for ATM fees or if you should get money from your local bank before your trip begins. Consider investing in travel insurance. Unfortunately, trips don't always go as planned. You may want to buy travel insurance to protect yourself. Review the coverage details before you depart if you have a travel credit card and use it to book your flight and hotel reservations.

