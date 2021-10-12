One Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) insider reduced their stake by 27% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Silicom Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:SILC ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Silicom

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Zohar Zisapel, for US$7.9m worth of shares, at about US$55.68 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$37.58. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Zohar Zisapel was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Zohar Zisapel sold a total of 344.68k shares over the year at an average price of US$48.76. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:SILC Insider Trading Volume October 12th 2021

Insider Ownership of Silicom

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Silicom insiders own about US$24m worth of shares. That equates to 9.4% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Silicom Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Silicom insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at Silicom in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Silicom that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

