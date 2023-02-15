US Markets

One shot dead, three wounded in Texas mall shooting

February 15, 2023 — 08:43 pm EST

Written by Daniel Trotta for Reuters ->

Feb 15 (Reuters) - One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting at an El Paso, Texas, shopping mall on Wednesday, police said.

One suspect was in custody and police were looking for another possible suspect, police spokesman Robert Gomez told reporters.

The Cielo Vista mall is next to the Walmart store where a gunman killed 23 people on Aug. 3, 2019.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((daniel.trotta@reuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.