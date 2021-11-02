One Sempra (NYSE:SRE) insider reduced their stake by 69% in the previous year

Looking at Sempra's (NYSE:SRE ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sempra

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & Group President of California Utilities, Kevin Sagara, sold US$2.1m worth of shares at a price of US$136 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$129. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). Kevin Sagara was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:SRE Insider Trading Volume November 2nd 2021

Insider Ownership of Sempra

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.05% of Sempra shares, worth about US$19m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Sempra Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of Sempra insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Sempra. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Sempra (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

