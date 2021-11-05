One Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) insider reduced their stake by 11% in the previous year

Insiders were net sellers of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc.'s (NYSE:SCU ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sculptor Capital Management

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Robert Shafir, sold US$7.3m worth of shares at a price of US$28.18 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$25.69. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). Robert Shafir was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:SCU Insider Trading Volume November 5th 2021

I will like Sculptor Capital Management better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Sculptor Capital Management Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Sculptor Capital Management. In total, insider Robert Shafir dumped US$7.3m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Sculptor Capital Management insiders own about US$73m worth of shares. That equates to 6.7% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Sculptor Capital Management Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Sculptor Capital Management shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Sculptor Capital Management makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Sculptor Capital Management. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Sculptor Capital Management and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Of course Sculptor Capital Management may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

