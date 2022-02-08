One Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) insider reduced their stake by 6.2% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SGMO ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Sangamo Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Gary Loeb, for US$73k worth of shares, at about US$13.18 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$5.72. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Gary Loeb.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:SGMO Insider Trading Volume February 8th 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Sangamo Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Sangamo Therapeutics insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$2.3m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Sangamo Therapeutics Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Sangamo Therapeutics insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. The insider transactions at Sangamo Therapeutics are not inspiring us to buy. And we're not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Sangamo Therapeutics. For example - Sangamo Therapeutics has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course Sangamo Therapeutics may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.