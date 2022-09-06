One Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) insider reduced their stake by 2.8% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Ross Stores, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ROST ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ross Stores

The Independent Director, Michael Bush, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$81k worth of shares at a price of US$81.46 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$87.39, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 2.8% of Michael Bush's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Michael Bush.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:ROST Insider Trading Volume September 6th 2022

Ross Stores Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Ross Stores. Specifically, Independent Director Michael Bush ditched US$81k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Ross Stores Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Ross Stores insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$227m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Ross Stores Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Ross Stores shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Ross Stores makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Ross Stores. Be aware that Ross Stores is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

