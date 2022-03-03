One Rock Capital Partners To Acquire Emerson's Unit Therm-O-Disc

(RTTNews) - One Rock Capital Partners, LLC, a private equity investment management firm, said Thursday that it decided to to buy Therm-O-Disc, an arm of engineering and technology company, Emerson Electric Co. (EMR).

The financial terms of the transaction, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022, were not disclosed.

Scott Spielvogel, Managing Partner of One Rock, said: "Therm-O-Disc is well-positioned as a leading global manufacturer of branded, essential sensor and safety products. We are excited to collaborate with management to drive innovation, enhance strong operational capabilities."

Based in Mansfield, Ohio, with over 4,000 staff members across the globe, Therm-O-Disc is a designer and maker of safety-critical sensors, thermal cutoffs, and sealed connecting components.

