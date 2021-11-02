One Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) insider reduced their stake by 68% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Riverview Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RVSB ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Riverview Bancorp

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, John Karas, sold US$281k worth of shares at a price of US$5.35 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$7.50). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was 68% of John Karas's holding. John Karas was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 2.40k shares for US$16k. But they sold 54.47k shares for US$281k. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:RVSB Insider Trading Volume November 2nd 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Are Riverview Bancorp Insiders Buying Or Selling?

There was some insider buying at Riverview Bancorp over the last quarter. Independent Director Stacey Graham bought US$7.6k worth of shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Riverview Bancorp insiders own about US$14m worth of shares. That equates to 8.3% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Riverview Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. Still, the insider transactions at Riverview Bancorp in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Riverview Bancorp that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.