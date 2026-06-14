This Is One of the Riskiest Times of the Year for Soon-To-Be Social Security Recipients

Key Points

Retirees should make strategic choices about when to claim Social Security.

Many instead let their emotions guide that decision, and that can be a costly mistake.

The annual Social Security Trustees Report came out in June, and as usual, it had some unpleasant news about the program's future.

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The decisions you make when it comes to Social Security can be high-stakes choices. For most people, your financial security throughout retirement will be meaningfully affected by them.

On that score, June can be one of the riskiest times of the year for those nearing retirement age or who are already eligible for benefits but have not yet claimed them -- and for a surprising reason.

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A cloudy forecast for Social Security

The immediate risk to soon-to-be Social Security recipients has to do with the release of the Social Security Trustees' Report.

Each year, the trustees release a report detailing the financial status of the benefits program. The 2026 report came out on June 9, and, as has been usual for many years now, the news wasn't great. The report projects that the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund -- the one that helps cover standard retiree benefits -- will be depleted in late 2032 unless Congress and the White House get together and pass legislation that boosts its funding, reduces its outlays, or both. If Washington doesn't make any changes to how the program operates or is paid for, when the Trust Fund runs dry, Social Security will have to cut the benefits it distributes.

That future reduction in Social Security payments isn't the immediate threat seniors face, though. Instead, the risk stems from the tide of headlines warning about Social Security's impending doom.

Bad news about Social Security leads to bad choices

The biggest immediate threat to those who are able to claim benefits now or who will be soon is the risk that they'll make their decision about when to claim out of fear rather than based on what's actually best for them.

The Center for Retirement Research found that whenever a new Social Security Trustees report comes out, most news coverage emphasizes the year that the fund will be depleted without giving equal attention to the fact that even after that happens, the wage taxes being collected from Americans' paychecks every week mean that the program will still be able to distribute benefits at a rate of about 75% of the previously promised levels.

This imbalance in coverage actually shapes people's claiming behavior, as the Center for Retirement Research found that workers respond to headlines about the fund being depleted by choosing to claim benefits earlier than they otherwise might have -- but not increasing their retirement savings rates accordingly.

For those who have recently turned 62 -- the minimum age for claiming retirement benefits -- or who are close to doing so, the media coverage of the latest report from the trustees could lead many to file for Social Security sooner. Those who do will lock in cuts to their benefits that will last for the rest of their lives and leave them more reliant on their own retirement accounts.

While there are valid concerns about how Congress will deal with the looming Social Security shortfall -- or if it will -- you shouldn't let those worries drive you to claim benefits early.

Instead, take a deeper look at the truth about Social Security's future, make a detailed retirement plan that includes a target date for claiming benefits at the most strategic and appropriate age for you, and focus on things that are in your control -- like how much you are investing in your 401(k) and other accounts each month to build a secure future.

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